Dozier went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

Dozier was the only Royal to record multiple hits in the contest. He hit a one-out triple in the fourth inning and came around to score on a Michael Taylor single to get the Royals on the board. Prior to Thursday, Dozier had gone just 3-for-15 with an RBI and a run scored. The veteran utility man has settled in as the primary designated hitter this season, and he typically hits sixth in the order. Dozier will also occasionally spell Carlos Santana at first base.