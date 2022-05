Dozier went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run in the victory over the Twins on Saturday.

Dozier singled and scored in the top of the fourth inning and notched another single in the sixth before ripping a two-RBI base-knock in the seventh frame. The 30-year-old has secured a hit in five of his last six games, producing two extra-base hits and five RBI over that stretch. Dozier is batting .276 with 5 homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base over 156 at-bats in 42 games in 2022.