Dozier went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs Wednesday in the Royals' 12-3 win over the Cardinals.

Dozier rode the wave of the Royals turning in one of their better offensive games of the season, accounting for two of Franchy Cordero's career-high five RBI on the night. After missing time earlier this season following a positive COVID-19 test, Dozier's overall numbers are down from his breakout 2019 campaign, but he's still been a well-above average hitter (.241/.357/.421 slash line in 171 plate appearances, 115 wRC+).