Royals' Hunter Dozier: Two extra-base hits in win

Dozier went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

After being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Dozier started all three of the Royals' games against Minnesota, going 3-for-11. The slugger will be back in action Monday as the Royals' starting second baseman and cleanup hitter in the series opener with the Indians.