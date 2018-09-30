Dozier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Dozier had started each of the Royals' previous 10 games, finishing 8-for-40 (.200 average) with two home runs over that stretch. The 27-year-old hasn't been overly impressive across 388 plate appearances this season with a .229/.278/.395 batting line, which could make the Royals reluctant to proceed with Dozier in an everyday role heading into 2019.