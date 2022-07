Dozier is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Dozier is one of several players for the Royals who are unvaccinated and won't be able to make the trip to Toronto. The 30-year-old won't return to the field until after the All-Star break, while Vinnie Pasquantino and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time against the Blue Jays.