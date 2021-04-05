Dozier (thumb) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Dozier bruised his thumb on Opening Day and hasn't gotten into a game since. He reportedly wanted to play in the series opener versus Cleveland, but the Royals will remain cautious with him for now, with Anne Rogers of MLB.com noting that Dozier will instead take some swings Monday. That seemingly suggests Dozier has a good chance to get back in the lineup Wednesday following Tuesday's off day. Hanser Alberto remains the starter at third base in his absence.