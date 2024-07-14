The Nationals traded Harvey to the Royals on Saturday in exchange for minor-league infielder Cayden Wallace.

Harvey was excellent to start the 2024 season, recording a 2.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 29.1 innings before June, but has struggled since. He's surrendered a run in seven of 16 appearances since June 1, falling to a 8.04 ERA during that stretch. The 29-year-old has 26 holds this season and could push for a high-leverage role with Kansas City.