The Royals transferred Harvey (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Harvey was initially deactivated April 11 due a right teres major strain and hasn't yet been cleared to resume a minor-league rehab assignment, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return to the Kansas City bullpen. According to MLB.com, Harvey is still dealing with symptoms of the injury, but he's continued to play catch every other day and is expected to begin a normal throwing progression in the near future.