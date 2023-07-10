The Royals have selected Owen with the 106th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A giant 6-foot-6, 260-pound southpaw from Vanderbilt, Owen worked mostly as a reliever prior to 2023. He logged a 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 76:17 K:BB in 64 innings across 12 starts his junior year before missing the stretch run with an undisclosed arm issue. However, Owen looked healthy while throwing for teams at the combine. At his best, he can touch 97 mph while sitting in the low-90s with his fastball. Owen has a pair of useful breaking balls and an average changeup, with his mid-80s slider showing the most promise. He clearly has a starter's build, but this recent injury and the fact he has only thrown 130.2 total innings since 2021, including two summers on the Cape, means the jury is still out on whether he can actually handle a full starter's workload.