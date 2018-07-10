Royals' Ian Kennedy: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start

Kennedy (oblique) was activated from the disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Twins.

As expected, Kennedy will return to oppose Aaron Slegers after missing the minimum 10 days with the oblique injury. Kennedy's strikeout rate has rebounded from last year, but he continues to struggle mightily with the long ball -- he has a 1.67 HR/9 this season, his fourth consecutive season with a mark above 1.50. He's a high-risk option from start to start.