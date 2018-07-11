Royals' Ian Kennedy: Aggravates oblique injury

Kennedy experienced tightness in his left side and exited Tuesday's game against the Twins after three innings, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Kennedy landed on the disabled list following his previous start (June 29) with a left oblique strain, and this appears to be a re-aggravation of that same injury. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now and was previously expected to take the hill again Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Royals exercise caution this time around and rest him until after the All-Star break, depending on the severity of the injury.