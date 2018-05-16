Royals' Ian Kennedy: Allows five in no-decision

Kennedy allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Kennedy left in line for his fifth loss, but his offense bailed him out with a couple of late runs. The 33-year-old had a 2.92 ERA at this point last week, but since then he's been tagged for 14 runs on 15 hits -- including four home runs -- in his last two starts. His ERA has risen over two full runs to 4.98 as a result. It's tough to get a read on which version of Kennedy we should expect going forward, but batters are sporting a .336 BABIP against him, which would be the worst mark of his career so it's fair to expect he'll start benefitting from a bit more luck. He'll aim to right the ship in St. Louis on Monday against the Cardinals.