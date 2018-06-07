Royals' Ian Kennedy: Allows just one run in no-decision
Kennedy held the Angels to just one run on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts through five innings but was left with a no-decision Wednesday night.
Kennedy was far from sharp, as he needed 99 pitches to get through five innings and had to strand nine batters to get through his night. He did start the sixth inning, but was immediately greeted with a pair of doubles by Ian Kinsler and Zack Cozart before getting the hook. This was Kennedy's best start in some time, as he hadn't allowed one run or fewer since throwing six shutout innings against Detroit on May 4. Kennedy hasn't thrown a quality start since. He'll take a 5.76 ERA into his next start Tuesday against Cincinnati.
