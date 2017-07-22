Royals' Ian Kennedy: Avoids loss in poor outing Friday

Kennedy lasted just four innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks in a no-decision Friday against the White Sox.

The good news is that Kennedy extended his unbeaten streak to eight games, but the obvious bad news is the right-hander's poor effort Friday. In what looked to be a favorable matchup, Kennedy failed to pitch more than four innings for just the third time this season while watching his ERA balloon to 4.61, its highest mark this month. The veteran will look for better results in his next start Wednesday in Detroit.