Royals' Ian Kennedy: Avoids loss in poor outing Friday
Kennedy lasted just four innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks in a no-decision Friday against the White Sox.
The good news is that Kennedy extended his unbeaten streak to eight games, but the obvious bad news is the right-hander's poor effort Friday. In what looked to be a favorable matchup, Kennedy failed to pitch more than four innings for just the third time this season while watching his ERA balloon to 4.61, its highest mark this month. The veteran will look for better results in his next start Wednesday in Detroit.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Changing approach due to hamstring•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stretches unbeaten streak to seven•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Wraps up first half with quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stays hot with win over Mariners•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Deals seven strong innings Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lasts just 4.2 against Boston•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...