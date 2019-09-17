Royals' Ian Kennedy: Bags 30th save

Kennedy picked up the save against the Athletics on Monday, working around one hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Royals' 6-5 victory. He struck out twoand walked none.

Kennedy managed to close the door after his teammates made a two-run comeback to take a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning, needing 21 pitches to record his 30th save of the season. The veteran has performed respectably in the closer role for the Royals this season, only blowing four saves and posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 60.1 innings.