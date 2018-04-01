Royals' Ian Kennedy: Betrayed by bullpen in quality outing

Kennedy gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings Saturday, but he didn't factor into the decision as the Royals lost 4-3 to the White Sox.

The Royals' bullpen betrayed Kennedy as Brandon Maurer allowed three runs, including a Yoan Moncada solo home run, in the eighth inning to blow a lead and Kennedy's chance at a win. The right-hander pounded the zone for 73 strikes in 105 tosses, working effectively with backstop Drew Butera. Though this outing may encourage some mixed-league fantasy players to consider adding him, it'll take more evidence for Kennedy to earn consistent trust for future outings. His scheduled follow-up Friday against the capable, if not daunting, Indians lineup presents a difficult task.