Royals' Ian Kennedy: Blasted by A's on Friday
Kennedy (1-6) took the loss in Friday's 16-0 rout at the hands of the A's, surrendering eight runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over three innings while striking out three.
The 33-year-old served up a trio of long balls for the second time in his last five starts, a stretch during which Kennedy has an absolutely brutal 11.03 ERA. With the Royals unlikely to produce enough offense during his starts to make up for that largesse and at least get him a win, the right-hander should be far, far away from any active fantasy lineups heading into Wednesday's road start against Mike Trout and the Angels.
