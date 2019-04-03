Royals' Ian Kennedy: Blows first save of year

Kennedy gave up a run on three hits while striking out one in an inning of work to blow his first save of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Entering the game in the ninth inning to nurse a 4-3 lead, Kennedy instead gave up a leadoff double to Jorge Polanco, who came around to score two batters later. The right-hander nearly lost the game entirely, but he left runners on first and third after getting Jonathan Schoop to ground out to end the threat. While it's encouraging that Kennedy was the choice for Ned Yost in the ninth over Brad Boxberger, he'll need to produce more consistent results if he wants to remain in the closer picture.