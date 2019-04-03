Royals' Ian Kennedy: Blows first save of year
Kennedy gave up a run on three hits while striking out one in an inning of work to blow his first save of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins.
Entering the game in the ninth inning to nurse a 4-3 lead, Kennedy instead gave up a leadoff double to Jorge Polanco, who came around to score two batters later. The right-hander nearly lost the game entirely, but he left runners on first and third after getting Jonathan Schoop to ground out to end the threat. While it's encouraging that Kennedy was the choice for Ned Yost in the ninth over Brad Boxberger, he'll need to produce more consistent results if he wants to remain in the closer picture.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Picks up first career save•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Opening season in bullpen•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Potentially moving to relief role•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses six innings in defeat•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Turns in quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out six in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...