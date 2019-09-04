Royals' Ian Kennedy: Blows save but picks up win
Kennedy blew the save but earned the win against Detroit on Tuesday, tossing one inning and giving up one run on three hits without registering a walk or a strikeout.
Kennedy entered the game in the ninth inning staked to a one-run lead but could not close the door on Detroit, allowing the Tigers to tie the game on a trio of singles. He was credited with a win, however, after Ryan O'Hearn hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the inning. Kennedy has been a revelation in his first season as a closer, converting 25 of 29 save opportunities while posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
