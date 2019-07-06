Royals' Ian Kennedy: Blows save

Kennedy allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout during a blown save in the ninth inning against the Nationals on Friday.

The Royals eventually won, but they needed extras after holding a two-run lead entering the ninth. This was Kennedy's first blown save since May 26, as he's nailed down his last nine chances, but that's not a ton of opportunities for a five-week span. He is 11-for-14 in save chances with a 0-2 record, 3.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 35 innings this season.