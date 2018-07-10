Royals' Ian Kennedy: Cleared for Tuesday's start

Kennedy (oblique) will start Tuesday's game against the Twins.

The Royals are expected to formally activate Kennedy from the 10-day disabled list a few hours prior to the 8:10 p.m. EDT first pitch. Kennedy missed just one turn through the rotation due to the left oblique strain, with the Royals calling up Trevor Oaks from Triple-A Omaha to make a spot start in the right-hander's stead July 4.

