Royals' Ian Kennedy: Concedes two runs in no-decision

Kennedy conceded two runs on four hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Kennedy was strong for most of the afternoon, but he struggled a bit in the fourth inning, when he allowed two runs on a walk and a pair of doubles. He escaped the frame and was able to finish out the fifth, but he'd already reached 97 pitches and wasn't brought back out for the sixth. Kennedy had allowed eight runs over eight innings across his two previous starts, so this was a nice bounce-back effort, albeit an average one. He'll take a 3.48 ERA into Friday's scheduled start against the Tigers.