Royals' Ian Kennedy: Concedes two runs in no-decision
Kennedy conceded two runs on four hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out six.
Kennedy was strong for most of the afternoon, but he struggled a bit in the fourth inning, when he allowed two runs on a walk and a pair of doubles. He escaped the frame and was able to finish out the fifth, but he'd already reached 97 pitches and wasn't brought back out for the sixth. Kennedy had allowed eight runs over eight innings across his two previous starts, so this was a nice bounce-back effort, albeit an average one. He'll take a 3.48 ERA into Friday's scheduled start against the Tigers.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Good to go for Sunday start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Remains on track for next start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Exits after taking liner off foot•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Roughed up in loss•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Sharp again against Angels•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Pitches six scoreless innings•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...