Royals' Ian Kennedy: Could have start moved to Sunday
Kennedy is with his family following the birth of his son, but could pitch Sunday if he rejoins the team in time, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
At this point in time, Sam Gaviglio is scheduled to take the mound Sunday, while Kennedy is expected to pitch Monday. Regardless of whether or not Kennedy rejoins the team early enough to move his start to Sunday, he's fully expected to be ready to go by Monday. If Kennedy does end up pitching Sunday, the Royals would send Jake Junis to the hill Monday. More news regarding the situation should be available Saturday.
