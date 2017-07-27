Royals' Ian Kennedy: Cruises to easy win Wednesday
Kennedy (4-6) allowed only one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 16-2 rout of the Tigers.
He threw 95 pitches (58 strikes) before the Royals exploded for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach and removing any need for Kennedy to be pushed any further. The right-hander rebounded nicely from a rough outing last Friday and has now produced quality starts in six of his last eight trips to the mound, giving him a 3.26 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB in 47 innings over that stretch. Kennedy's next start will come Tuesday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Avoids loss in poor outing Friday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Changing approach due to hamstring•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stretches unbeaten streak to seven•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Wraps up first half with quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stays hot with win over Mariners•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Deals seven strong innings Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...