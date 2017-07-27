Royals' Ian Kennedy: Cruises to easy win Wednesday

Kennedy (4-6) allowed only one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 16-2 rout of the Tigers.

He threw 95 pitches (58 strikes) before the Royals exploded for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach and removing any need for Kennedy to be pushed any further. The right-hander rebounded nicely from a rough outing last Friday and has now produced quality starts in six of his last eight trips to the mound, giving him a 3.26 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB in 47 innings over that stretch. Kennedy's next start will come Tuesday in Baltimore.