Royals' Ian Kennedy: Disappoints in Sunday's loss

Kennedy (4-13) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox after allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

After producing a strong outing on extended rest last time out, Kennedy returned to subpar form in this one. He surrendered long balls to Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith while seeing his ERA balloon to 5.50. That mark is unlikely to come down in Kennedy's final start Saturday against Arizona.