Royals' Ian Kennedy: Drops seventh game Monday
Kennedy (1-7) allowed five runs on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over six innings in a loss Monday to the Rangers.
For the fourth time already this season, Kennedy allowed multiple home runs, bringing him to a total of 14 allowed on the season in just 15 starts. Kennedy had allowed just one run over 13 innings, but he's too susceptible to the long ball to maintain that kind of run for long. He'll take a 5.31 ERA into his next outing Sunday against Houston.
