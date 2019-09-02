Royals' Ian Kennedy: Earns 25th save
Kennedy struck out one as he pitched a perfect ninth inning Sunday to pick up his 25th save of the year in a 6-4 win over the Orioles.
The pressure was on Kennedy to close the deal as the Royals were looking to win just their second rubber match all season. Fortunately for them, Kennedy was calm and collected throughout the inning and locked up the team's first series win in their last 11 tries. Kennedy has been a bright spot in what has been a pretty abysmal season for the ballclub, posting a 3.48 ERA to go with a 1.29 WHIP and a stellar 64:15 K:BB ratio across 54.1 innings this year.
