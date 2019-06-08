Royals' Ian Kennedy: Earns fourth save
Kennedy held the White Sox scoreless to earn the save Friday, allowing one hit while striking out two through one inning of work.
Aside from a double to Charlie Tilson, Kennedy kept Chicago's bats quiet to pick up his fourth save of the season. It's hard to tell for sure who the true closer is in Kansas City with so few opportunities to base it on, but Kennedy does seem to be the favorite. He now owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB through 24 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...