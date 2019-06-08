Royals' Ian Kennedy: Earns fourth save

Kennedy held the White Sox scoreless to earn the save Friday, allowing one hit while striking out two through one inning of work.

Aside from a double to Charlie Tilson, Kennedy kept Chicago's bats quiet to pick up his fourth save of the season. It's hard to tell for sure who the true closer is in Kansas City with so few opportunities to base it on, but Kennedy does seem to be the favorite. He now owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB through 24 appearances.