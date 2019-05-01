Royals' Ian Kennedy: Earns second save

Kennedy allowed two hits with no walks and struck out two across a two-inning save in a 3-2 victory against the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

This was Kennedy's first save opportunity since blowing a save against the Twins on April 2. Kennedy has pitched well since then, yielding only one run in 10.2 innings, which has helped him post a 1.15 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 15.2 frames this season. That's certainly closer-worthy numbers, but owners shouldn't look to much into his save opportunity Wednesday. The Royals and Rays are playing a doubleheader, so manager Ned Yost likely saw an opportunity for Kennedy to pitch two innings in the matinee affair in order to save arms for the second game.