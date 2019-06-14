Royals' Ian Kennedy: Earns sixth save

Kennedy picked up a one-out save in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

Kennedy was called upon in the ninth with two on and two out after Wily Peralta worked his way into a jam. The 34-year-old easily forced Brandon Dixon to fly out to earn his sixth save of the season. Kennedy has clearly secured his role as the closer in Kansas City. He now owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 34:4 K:BB.

