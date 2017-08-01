Royals' Ian Kennedy: Enjoys strong July
Kennedy enjoyed a strong July, going 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 28:8 K:BB over five starts and 29.1 innings.
Kennedy's campaign to this point has been quite deceptive. Despite going 0-6 through his first 11 starts, the right-hander has maintained a top-10 WHIP among AL starters for most of the season -- Kennedy's current 1.17 WHIP ranks ninth in the league. He had a bad run of starts in late May, but that was on the heels of a hamstring injury that required a DL stint. On the other hand, the 32-year-old's 5.09 FIP suggests Kennedy hasn't been much better than average, and he has also benefited from a career-best .232 BABIP through his first 19 starts.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Cruises to easy win Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Avoids loss in poor outing Friday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Changing approach due to hamstring•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stretches unbeaten streak to seven•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Wraps up first half with quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stays hot with win over Mariners•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...