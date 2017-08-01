Royals' Ian Kennedy: Enjoys strong July

Kennedy enjoyed a strong July, going 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 28:8 K:BB over five starts and 29.1 innings.

Kennedy's campaign to this point has been quite deceptive. Despite going 0-6 through his first 11 starts, the right-hander has maintained a top-10 WHIP among AL starters for most of the season -- Kennedy's current 1.17 WHIP ranks ninth in the league. He had a bad run of starts in late May, but that was on the heels of a hamstring injury that required a DL stint. On the other hand, the 32-year-old's 5.09 FIP suggests Kennedy hasn't been much better than average, and he has also benefited from a career-best .232 BABIP through his first 19 starts.