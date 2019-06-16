Royals' Ian Kennedy: Escapes danger to earn save

Kennedy notched a save in Sunday's win over the Twins despite allowing a run on one walk and two hits. He struck out a pair of batters as well.

Max Kepler knocked an RBI double with two outs before Kennedy walked Jonathan Schoop. He ended the threat by striking out hot-hitting slugger Nelson Cruz. The 34-year-old has now converted his last five save chances, making him 7-for-9 this season. Sunday's rough outing was the first run he's allowed since May 29.