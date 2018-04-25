Royals' Ian Kennedy: Exits after taking liner off foot
Kennedy was diagnosed with a foot bruise after being hit in the right foot by a line drive during Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
The line drive off the bat of Ryan Braun was hit at 106 mph, and although Kennedy was able to finish the inning he allowed a three-run home run to Travis Shaw before exiting the game. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but he seems likely to be available for Sunday's expected start against the White Sox considering the X-rays came back negative.
