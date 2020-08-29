Kennedy exited Saturday's game against the White Sox with an apparent injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

After Trevor Rosenthal was traded to the Padres earlier Saturday, Kennedy was called on in the ninth inning, albeit in a non-save situation. He allowed several hits before appearing to pull up while fielding a groundball. As a result, he was removed from the game and replaced by Jesse Hahn. Prior to the injury, Kennedy allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out zero over one-third of an inning. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear.