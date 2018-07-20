Royals' Ian Kennedy: Faces extended absence

Kennedy (oblique) said Friday that "it could be quite awhile" before he returns to the mound for the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Flanagan interpreted Kennedy's statements to mean that he is weeks away from being activated, which would likely sideline the right-hander until the middle of August. Kennedy didn't imply that there was any sort of setback, just that the strained oblique will take longer to heal than previously anticipated. Look for a definitive timetable to arise once he's able to resume baseball activities in the near future.