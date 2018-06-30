Royals' Ian Kennedy: Falls to 1-8
Kennedy (1-8) gave up three earned runs on three hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one to take the loss in Kansas City's 4-1 defeat to the Mariners on Friday.
Kennedy pitched fairly well for the most part, but he was victimized by the long ball in this contest, first giving up a two-run jack to Mitch Haniger, then a solo shot to Mike Zunino. He got off to a hot start to the season, but his ugly 1-8 record and his 5.11 ERA through 91.2 innings should leave Kennedy off the fantasy radar for the moment.
