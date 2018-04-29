Royals' Ian Kennedy: Good to go for Sunday start

Kennedy (foot) will toe the rubber Sunday against the White Sox, 610 Sports Kansas City reports.

As anticipated, the right foot contusion Kennedy sustained in his previous start Tuesday against the Brewers didn't prevent him from missing a turn through the rotation, as he'll take the hill Sunday on his normal four days' rest. After opening the season with three consecutive quality starts, Kennedy has fallen back to earth over his past two outings, surrendering 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits and four walks over eight innings.