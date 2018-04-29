Royals' Ian Kennedy: Good to go for Sunday start
Kennedy (foot) will toe the rubber Sunday against the White Sox, 610 Sports Kansas City reports.
As anticipated, the right foot contusion Kennedy sustained in his previous start Tuesday against the Brewers didn't prevent him from missing a turn through the rotation, as he'll take the hill Sunday on his normal four days' rest. After opening the season with three consecutive quality starts, Kennedy has fallen back to earth over his past two outings, surrendering 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits and four walks over eight innings.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Remains on track for next start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Exits after taking liner off foot•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Roughed up in loss•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Sharp again against Angels•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Pitches six scoreless innings•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Betrayed by bullpen in quality outing•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...