Royals' Ian Kennedy: Grabs 12th save
Kennedy struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Tigers.
The veteran right-hander got the second half started on the right foot after he blew his third save of the year in his final appearance before the All-Star break. Kennedy now sports a 3.50 ERA and 44:8 K:BB through 36 innings, and his conversion to a relief role has been one of the few success stories for the Royals this season.
