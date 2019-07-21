Royals' Ian Kennedy: Grabs 17th save

Kennedy didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two to record the save Saturday against the Indians.

Kennedy held a one-run lead to earn his 17th save of the season. It was a bounceback effort for him after he allowed three baserunners and an earned run in his last outing. The 34-year-old has found value in the bullpen, recording a 3.35 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while striking out 49 across 40.1 innings.