Royals' Ian Kennedy: Grabs another save

Kennedy picked up his 27th save of the season, striking out one and allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Marlins.

Kennedy entered with a three-run lead and never allowed the Marlins to really threaten, working around a one-out single to shut the door. The outing lowered the veteran's ERA to 3.45, his lowest mark since 2011.

