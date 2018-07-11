Royals' Ian Kennedy: Heads back to DL

Kennedy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a left oblique strain.

Kennedy aggravated an oblique injury during his first outing back from the DL on Tuesday. The right-hander was forced to exit after just three innings of work against the Twins, but he claimed that the tightness he felt in his left side was in a lower spot than the previous injury which landed him on the shelf earlier this month. Kennedy should be able to return shortly after the All-Star break, though a definitive timetable should come into focus in the near future. In a corresponding move, Jason Adam was called back up from the minors.

