Royals' Ian Kennedy: Heads to disabled list
The Royals placed Kennedy on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left oblique strain, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Kennedy apparently sustained the injury during last Friday's start against the Mariners, and the Royals will have to look elsewhere for Wednesday's starting pitcher. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point and the 33-year-old will be eligible to come off the disabled list July 10, but oblique injuries can be difficult to shake. Trevor Oaks could be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to fill in for Kennedy, but the Royals have yet to announce a corresponding move.
