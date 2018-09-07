Royals' Ian Kennedy: In line for start Sunday
Manager Ned Yost said Kennedy (oblique) is expected to return from the 10-day DL on Sunday and start the series finale in Minnesota, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Kennedy will rejoin the big-league roster after pitching in a second minor-league game with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday. This will mark his first start in the majors since July 10, during which he re-aggravated a previous oblique injury that forced him to go on the DL in late June. Moving forward, Yost said that the club will stick with a six-man rotation, so that should help to give Kennedy a little extra rest in between starts.
