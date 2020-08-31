Kennedy was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain Monday.
The nature of the injury that forced Kennedy out of Saturday's game against the White Sox was initially unclear, but it's evidently a calf issue that's serious enough to keep him out of action for at least 10 days. After surprisingly turning into a solid closer last season and saving 30 games, he's failed to record a single save this season, posting a 9.00 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP in 14 innings of work. Chance Adams was recalled in a corresponding move.