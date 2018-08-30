Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lasts 3.2 innings in rehab start

Kennedy (oblique) covered 3.2 innings Wednesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Omaha and gave up three runs on four hits and a walk and struck out two.

Kennedy tossed 60 pitches (39) strikes in the outing, his first at any level since July 10 before he hit the disabled list with a left oblique strain. Given his workload Wednesday, Kennedy will likely require one more start in the minors to build up his pitch count before slotting back into the Kansas City rotation. Over his 18 starts in the big leagues this season, Kennedy has accrued a 5.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB in 94.2 innings.