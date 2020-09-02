Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Kennedy's MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain of his left calf, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He's expected to need at least three weeks to recover from the injury.

Based on that projected timeline, Kennedy's season is over, unless the 14-22 Royals make a surprise run through the playoffs. An impending free agent, Kennedy likely would have been a prime candidate to be moved prior to Monday's trade deadline, but the calf injury cooled his market. Tabbed by many heading into the season as the Royals' presumptive closer, Kennedy will likely finish the 2020 campaign with zero saves to go with a 9.00 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 14 innings.