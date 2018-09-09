Royals' Ian Kennedy: Making first start of second half
Kennedy (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday's game against the Twins, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.
Kennedy, who has been sidelined since July 10 with a strained left oblique, is expected to join what will likely be a six-man rotation for Kansas City down the stretch. The right-hander was roughed up in both of his minor-league rehab outings Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 and owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 18 starts with the big club this season, making it difficult to be bullish on his prospects as he returns from the DL.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: In line for start Sunday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Scheduled to return from DL this week•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lasts 3.2 innings in rehab start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Beginning rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Throws another sim game•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses sim game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...