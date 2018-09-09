Royals' Ian Kennedy: Making first start of second half

Kennedy (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday's game against the Twins, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy, who has been sidelined since July 10 with a strained left oblique, is expected to join what will likely be a six-man rotation for Kansas City down the stretch. The right-hander was roughed up in both of his minor-league rehab outings Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 and owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 18 starts with the big club this season, making it difficult to be bullish on his prospects as he returns from the DL.

