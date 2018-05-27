Royals' Ian Kennedy: Mediocre vs. Rangers

Kennedy gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Saturday in Texas. He did not factor into the decision.

This was quite easily his best start over his last four outings, and he lowered his ERA from 5.30 to 5.15 despite not being particularly efficient (90 pitches) or effective. Kennedy has 54 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, but he has been such a ratio disaster (1.54 WHIP) and has just one win, so he has been a net negative in most roto formats. His next start will be Friday at home against the A's.