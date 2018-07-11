Royals' Ian Kennedy: MRI Wednesday
Kennedy (oblique) will have an MRI on Wednesday and won't pitch again until after the All-Star break, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Kennedy gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three before exiting this start against the Twins. He was discouraged by the recurrence of the injury, although it was in a lower spot than the previous pain he dealt with prior to being activated from the DL ahead of this start, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports. It sounds like something the Royals will take week-to-week going forward.
